California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,196 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Ingevity worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ingevity by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,242,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ingevity by 6.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 728,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,250,000 after purchasing an additional 45,113 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ingevity by 5.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 668,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,708,000 after purchasing an additional 31,772 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Ingevity by 90.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 381,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 181,245 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Ingevity by 0.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 340,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Shares of NGVT opened at $68.59 on Friday. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $61.58 and a one year high of $89.55. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.22.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.44 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Ingevity Profile (Get Rating)

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.