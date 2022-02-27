Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $64,000 Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 1,099.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OVV. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 540.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,720,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,572,000 after buying an additional 1,452,100 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,287,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,219,000 after buying an additional 1,202,876 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,086,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,542,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 606,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average of $34.70. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $43.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 3.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is -24.67%.

OVV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

