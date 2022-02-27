California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.96 Million Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Hamilton Lane worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $78.87 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $70.46 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.55.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 54.14% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.50%.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

