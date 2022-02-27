California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Badger Meter worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMI. State Street Corp grew its position in Badger Meter by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,718,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $168,594,000 after acquiring an additional 179,861 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 6.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,200,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,849,000 after buying an additional 72,606 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 8.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 628,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,595,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter worth about $4,170,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter worth about $3,524,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Maxim Group raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Shares of BMI opened at $100.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 0.75. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $85.55 and a one year high of $112.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.01.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.83 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.05%. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

