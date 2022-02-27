California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 99,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFC opened at $25.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.47 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

