California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,002 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $168,471,000 after purchasing an additional 134,062 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.0% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,729,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,889,000 after acquiring an additional 54,566 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 12.5% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,553,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,210,000 after acquiring an additional 284,312 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.6% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,364,000 after acquiring an additional 87,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,065,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,382,000 after acquiring an additional 94,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $52.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.62.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $589.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AJRD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

