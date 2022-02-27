California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Hillenbrand worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth $1,686,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 36,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 16,777 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 253,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after buying an additional 9,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,295,000 after buying an additional 179,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 23,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $1,179,987.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $394,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,993 shares of company stock worth $13,140,893. 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

NYSE:HI opened at $47.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.87. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.29%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

