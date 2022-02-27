Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Horace Mann Educators worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HMN. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the period. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $61,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $41.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.58. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $44.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

