California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,875 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Equity Commonwealth worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 66.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,786,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,405,000 after purchasing an additional 712,369 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter worth approximately $361,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 9,090.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter worth approximately $832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of EQC opened at $26.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.24 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.10.

Equity Commonwealth Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.