VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,541 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in VMware were worth $29,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter worth $6,052,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,726 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in VMware by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 185,909 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,348 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $118.14 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.80 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. VMware’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on VMW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cross Research decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.87.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

