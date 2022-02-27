Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $249,000 in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAF. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 7.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 562,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,086,000 after buying an additional 36,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,507,000 after buying an additional 295,759 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 930,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,032,000 after buying an additional 30,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter worth about $27,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial stock opened at $67.29 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $48.69 and a 1-year high of $81.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.85.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.50. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

