The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Duckhorn Portfolio worth $7,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 22.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,584,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,949,000 after acquiring an additional 291,088 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,508,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 419.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 172,210 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 129.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 196,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 110,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 191,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NAPA opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average of $21.05. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $25.25.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.54 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NAPA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

In related news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 5,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $115,746.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

