Craig Hallum Trims NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Target Price to $30.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NEO. Stephens lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on NeoGenomics from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NeoGenomics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $20.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 57.64 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average of $36.84. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $54.74.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. NeoGenomics’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Mallon acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.63 per share, for a total transaction of $520,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in NeoGenomics by 37.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in NeoGenomics by 47.5% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

