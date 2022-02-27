Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

HMHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

HMHC opened at $20.92 on Thursday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 0.90%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,003,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,150,000 after acquiring an additional 150,390 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,897,000 after acquiring an additional 215,427 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,695,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,914,000 after acquiring an additional 231,174 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,370,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,248,000 after acquiring an additional 441,850 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,389,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,524,000 after acquiring an additional 68,867 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

