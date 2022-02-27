Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with rare diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes BPS-804, MPH-966, BCT-197, BGS-649, Navicixizumab and Etigilimab which are in clinical stage. Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of MREO stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $4.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.95.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 1,764.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 372,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 352,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 3,192.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 456,572 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,140,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 50,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 14,914,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,447 shares during the period.

About Mereo BioPharma Group (Get Rating)

Mereo BioPharma Group Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. Its portfolio include Etigilimab (MPH-313), Alvelestat (MPH-966), Setrusumab (BPS-804), Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), Acumapimod (BCT-197), and Leflutrozole (BGS-649).

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mereo BioPharma Group (MREO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.