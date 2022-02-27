Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with rare diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes BPS-804, MPH-966, BCT-197, BGS-649, Navicixizumab and Etigilimab which are in clinical stage. Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 1,764.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 372,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 352,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 3,192.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 456,572 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,140,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 50,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 14,914,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,447 shares during the period.
Mereo BioPharma Group Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. Its portfolio include Etigilimab (MPH-313), Alvelestat (MPH-966), Setrusumab (BPS-804), Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), Acumapimod (BCT-197), and Leflutrozole (BGS-649).
