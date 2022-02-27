Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 3,828 Shares of Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,777,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 7.14% of Decibel Therapeutics worth $13,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 130.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 23,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 918.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 67,984 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $619,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DBTX. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Decibel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Decibel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

In related news, insider Anna Trask sold 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $33,703.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

DBTX opened at $3.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39. Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $19.05.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

