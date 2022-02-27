Brokerages Expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Asana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.27). Asana reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Asana will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASAN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Asana from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington bought 3,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.51 per share, with a total value of $248,281.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,003,733 shares of company stock valued at $511,613,282 and sold 112,440 shares valued at $7,677,921. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Asana in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Asana in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Asana by 265.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $54.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 1.61. Asana has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

