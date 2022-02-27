MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 217 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 134.4% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,400,000 after buying an additional 672,174 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 137.3% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,084,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,525,000 after buying an additional 627,338 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 67.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,419,000 after buying an additional 510,006 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 572.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,750,000 after buying an additional 488,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 43.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,400,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,366,000 after buying an additional 426,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

HZNP stock opened at $94.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.44.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HZNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.50.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $943,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,400 shares of company stock worth $23,256,264 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

