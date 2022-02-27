Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth $47,073,279,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 109.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth $563,000. Finally, Verde Capital Management raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.6% during the third quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 26,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Argus downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.10.

In related news, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $65,661.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

