Brokerages Set Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Price Target at C$104.22

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$104.22.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MG shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a C$92.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$86.50 target price on shares of Magna International in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$106.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other Magna International news, Director Mary Lou Maher purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$97.40 per share, with a total value of C$97,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$189,930.

Shares of MG opened at C$96.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.79 billion and a PE ratio of 15.23. Magna International has a one year low of C$90.90 and a one year high of C$126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$102.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$102.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

