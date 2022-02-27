PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 357,658 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.21% of PLx Pharma worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 129,229 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $664,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLx Pharma stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. PLx Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 4.41.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of PLx Pharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of PLx Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.65.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

