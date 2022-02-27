Marshall Wace LLP Buys 32,778 Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP – Get Rating) by 195.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,778 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.10% of Oasis Midstream Partners worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of OMP opened at $23.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average of $23.22. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

