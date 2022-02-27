Marshall Wace LLP Raises Holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) by 975.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,019 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.30% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PIRS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 44.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIRS stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

