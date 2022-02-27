Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Price Target Cut to $102.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AWI. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.29.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $89.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.06. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $83.37 and a one year high of $118.14.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.08%.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 11,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

