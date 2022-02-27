Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FL. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.33.

FL stock opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

