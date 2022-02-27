Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FL. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.33.
FL stock opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Foot Locker (Get Rating)
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
