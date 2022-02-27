Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Lowered to $81.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BBWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.28.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

NYSE BBWI opened at $54.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.24 and its 200-day moving average is $65.57. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 125.13%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 16.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $889,125,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,815,000 after purchasing an additional 412,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $468,997,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bath & Body Works (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.