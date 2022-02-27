Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $200.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.47.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $148.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.69. Etsy has a 1-year low of $109.38 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.69.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total transaction of $241,700.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $7,307,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,626 shares of company stock worth $20,369,583. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1,113.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,361,000 after buying an additional 1,837,111 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 226.7% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,306,000 after buying an additional 1,519,258 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 12.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,935,205,000 after buying an additional 1,056,669 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Etsy by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,369,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $299,846,000 after purchasing an additional 577,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Etsy by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,770,000 after purchasing an additional 560,583 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

