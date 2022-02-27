Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at B. Riley

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Luxfer’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Luxfer from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Shares of LXFR stock opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.11. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.51. The company has a market capitalization of $467.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Luxfer will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 46.73%.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger purchased 5,000 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.79 per share, with a total value of $98,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 21,281 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 16,131 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luxfer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.