B. Riley Increases WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Price Target to $29.00

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at B. Riley from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 70.19% from the company’s previous close.

WOW has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WOW opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.84. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.01.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WideOpenWest will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,820. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the third quarter worth approximately $939,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 411.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 138,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 111,703 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 67.7% during the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 128,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 51,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WideOpenWest Company Profile (Get Rating)

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.