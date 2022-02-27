B. Riley Increases WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Price Target to $29.00

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at B. Riley from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 70.19% from the company’s previous close.
WOW has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.
WOW opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.84. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.01.
In related news, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,820. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the third quarter worth approximately $939,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 411.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 138,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 111,703 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 67.7% during the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 128,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 51,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WideOpenWest Company Profile (Get Rating)
WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
