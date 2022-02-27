Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $43.75 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $50.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -341.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,649,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $696,939,000 after purchasing an additional 859,659 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 17,298 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,572,000 after purchasing an additional 152,749 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 410,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,188,000 after purchasing an additional 280,116 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

