Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Trading Up 9.3%

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG – Get Rating) shares were up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.50. Approximately 346 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.43.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.93.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FMFG)

Farmers & Merchants Bancshares, Inc (Maryland) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts for local consumers. The firm also provides credit and deposit services for small to medium size businesses and the agricultural community.

