Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Trading Up 9.3%

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG – Get Rating) shares were up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.50. Approximately 346 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.43.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.93.
Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FMFG)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (FMFG)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers and Merchants Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.