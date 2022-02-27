Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Shares Down 4.9%

Autins Group plc (LON:AUTG – Get Rating) shares were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.55 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 18.55 ($0.25). Approximately 30,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 181,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.50 ($0.27).

The firm has a market cap of £10.13 million and a PE ratio of -6.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 20.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.22, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Autins Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of acoustic and thermal insulation solutions, and supply of noise vibration and harshness insulation materials primarily to the automotive sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a range of materials, such as non-woven PET/PP, thermoplastics, polyurethane, and laminates; and various processes, which include manufacturing, conversion, and tooling and component design and testing, as well as face masks.

