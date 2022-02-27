Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Shares Down 4.9%

Autins Group plc (LON:AUTG – Get Rating) shares were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.55 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 18.55 ($0.25). Approximately 30,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 181,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.50 ($0.27).
The firm has a market cap of £10.13 million and a PE ratio of -6.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 20.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.22, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
About Autins Group (LON:AUTG)
