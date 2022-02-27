TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.67

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as €21.67 ($24.63) and last traded at €22.94 ($26.07), with a volume of 432625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €21.95 ($24.94).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TEG shares. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.82) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($29.55) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($27.27) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.09) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €26.88 ($30.54).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €23.39 and its 200 day moving average price is €25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.87.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

