Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Sets New 12-Month High at $63.24

Shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.24 and last traded at $61.58, with a volume of 446 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.31.

The company has a market cap of $599.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.86.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 66.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Value Line by 4.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 155,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Value Line by 861.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 35,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Value Line by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Value Line by 64.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

