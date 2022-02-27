MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.70

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.70 and last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 22118 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of MTN Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13.

MTN Group Ltd. engages in the provision of network information technology services. The firm offers broadband and Internet products and services and converged fixed or mobile products and services. It serves local, national and international telecommunications industries. The company was founded on November 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Roodepoort, South Africa.

