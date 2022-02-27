Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 2,124 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $13.64 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average is $14.78.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

