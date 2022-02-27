Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HSKA. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Heska from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Heska in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $271.33.
NASDAQ HSKA opened at $142.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.51. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Heska has a 52 week low of $119.63 and a 52 week high of $275.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 751.46 and a beta of 1.65.
Heska Company Profile (Get Rating)
Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heska (HSKA)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.