Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HSKA. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Heska from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Heska in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $271.33.

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $142.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.51. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Heska has a 52 week low of $119.63 and a 52 week high of $275.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 751.46 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Heska by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Heska by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,701,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heska by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,040,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Heska by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 202,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,013,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

