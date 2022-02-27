Zacks: Analysts Expect Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) to Announce -$0.71 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) will post ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tricida’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.69). Tricida reported earnings per share of ($1.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Tricida will report full year earnings of ($3.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($3.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tricida.

Get Tricida alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

TCDA stock opened at $8.33 on Thursday. Tricida has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The firm has a market cap of $420.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.76.

In related news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $64,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $62,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,372 shares of company stock valued at $286,275 over the last 90 days. 47.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Tricida by 1.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,889,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,689,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the fourth quarter worth $22,324,000. Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tricida by 464.6% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,974,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,400 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the fourth quarter worth $17,054,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tricida by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,727,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 267,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

About Tricida (Get Rating)

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tricida (TCDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.