Zacks: Analysts Expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SFL’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. SFL posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.21 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

SFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. DNB Markets lowered shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after buying an additional 536,360 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SFL by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 56,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 30,099 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SFL in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,388,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SFL by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after buying an additional 901,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SFL in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

SFL stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.89. SFL has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -88.89%.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

