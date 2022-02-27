Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $54.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CARR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.83.

Carrier Global stock opened at $45.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Carrier Global by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after buying an additional 16,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Carrier Global by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,745,000 after buying an additional 13,917,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Carrier Global by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,967,000 after buying an additional 9,951,763 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Carrier Global by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,864,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,384,000 after buying an additional 4,063,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $169,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

