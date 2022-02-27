Barrington Research Raises Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Price Target to $215.00

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barrington Research from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $23.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $200.83.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $178.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Nexstar Media Group has a 52-week low of $131.27 and a 52-week high of $185.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $42,330,512.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,591,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,291,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2,081.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,086,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,752,000 after buying an additional 17,297 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

