Knighted Pastures Llc Buys 171,824 Shares of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Stock

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE – Get Rating) major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc bought 171,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $312,719.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Knighted Pastures Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

On Monday, January 24th, Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $342,000.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Knighted Pastures Llc bought 300,888 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $556,642.80.

On Friday, December 17th, Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 85,706 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $162,841.40.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 94,910 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $171,787.10.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Knighted Pastures Llc bought 173,979 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $325,340.73.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Knighted Pastures Llc bought 489,948 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $881,906.40.

Allied Esports Entertainment stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $4.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment by 22.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 30,022 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 54,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

About Allied Esports Entertainment (Get Rating)

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.