Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) PT Lowered to $32.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $29.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $919.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

