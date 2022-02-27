Insider Selling: The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Sells $345,028.60 in Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $345,028.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Progressive stock opened at $107.24 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $85.50 and a 12 month high of $111.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.60. The company has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.05%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGR. Edward Jones downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Progressive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,182,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,790,308,000 after purchasing an additional 572,891 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,478,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,541 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,726,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 248,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,955,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $919,293,000 after acquiring an additional 134,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

