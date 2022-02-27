Cowen Lowers Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Price Target to $10.00

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average of $7.56. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $420.73 million, a PE ratio of -83.73 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -381.82%.

In other news, CEO William A. Zartler acquired 10,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $66,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 36,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

