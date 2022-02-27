Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,620,000 after acquiring an additional 25,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PIPR shares. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Piper Sandler Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.60.

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $148.70 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $193.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.90 and its 200 day moving average is $158.92.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $2.61. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

