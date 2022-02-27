First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 5.77% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $9,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 68.0% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,580,000.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF alerts:

Shares of RFDI stock opened at $65.85 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $75.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.316 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.