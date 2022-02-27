Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,444,266 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,444,266 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.13% of Western Union worth $10,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WU. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Western Union by 139.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,143,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,661 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Western Union by 11,414.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,960,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935,050 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Western Union by 286.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,419,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,934 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Western Union by 19.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,182,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Western Union by 69.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,372,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,981,000 after acquiring an additional 970,910 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.47%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WU. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

About Western Union (Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.