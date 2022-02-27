Credit Suisse AG Has $553,000 Stock Holdings in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,601 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of Ideanomics worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDEX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 2,055.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,876,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,370,000 after buying an additional 7,511,464 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter worth $9,604,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 1,197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,660,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,395,000 after buying an additional 3,378,511 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter worth $9,211,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter worth $4,959,000. 20.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred Poor purchased 62,975 shares of Ideanomics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $74,940.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

IDEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ideanomics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ideanomics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66. Ideanomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of -0.24.

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and fintech products. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

