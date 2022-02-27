Lawrence J. Hineline Sells 7,454 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 7,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $387,384.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.41. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $58.22.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies (Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.